One dead, one hurt in double shooting on I-10 Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS - A man died and a woman was hurt after being shot while driving along an interstate through the Seventh Ward early Saturday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department reports the shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Esplanade exit around 3 a.m.

According to the department, the victims were a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman. Officers said they found them inside of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

The male victim reportedly died at the scene. The status of the female victim has not been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 504-658-5300.