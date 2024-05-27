One dead, another hurt in Sunday morning shooting off of Independence Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near State Police Headquarters, officials said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. along Riverlon Avenue — less than a mile from Department of Public Safety buildings, the Main Library and Liberty Lagoon.

Leonel Valeuy-Morales, 27, was killed and another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

People in the area told WBRZ that the violence started as a road rage incident somewhere along Florida Boulevard.

Residents said they heard around eight to ten gunshots. Resident Roger Beckman said gun violence is out of the ordinary for the neighborhood.

"Shootings are very unusual," Beckman said.

Beckman said he was taking his early morning stroll at 4 a.m. and stumbled upon the unfamiliar site. He recalled seeing police cars lining up and down the street.

"I don't remember [another shooting] before this. There was more than one car with blue flashing lights and I thought something was going on."

WBRZ has asked BRPD for more information about the victims and the suspects. No arrests have been made.

No more information was immediately available.