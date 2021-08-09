79°
One dead and one in critical condition after crash in Bastrop

3 hours 5 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, August 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BASTROP - One teenager is dead, and a passenger is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police said 17-year-old Wesley Clay was driving on Stevenson Road around a curve when his Ford Ranger went off the road, into a ditch and rolled over.

Deputies said Clay and another passenger were not wearing their seatbelts. They were thrown from the vehicle.

Clay was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

