One dead after truck's gas tank explodes in overnight wreck; at-fault driver charged with DWI
BATON ROUGE - A man died after another vehicle rear-ended his truck, causing its gas tank to burst into flames while he was still inside, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the wreck happened after 10 p.m. Monday on Plank Road. Kevin Blakes, 53, was killed in the crash.
According to police, an SUV crashed into the rear of Blakes' pick-up truck as the truck merged onto Plank Road from I-110. The truck's gas tank then exploded, engulfing the vehicle in flames.
Blakes was reportedly trapped inside the truck and died from injuries he suffered in the fire. A front passenger in the truck and all five people inside the SUV got out unharmed.
Police arrested the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Jadavian Serf, on charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI, reckless operation and resisting an officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Tuesday.
