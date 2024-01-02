35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman dead after shooting on Main Street early Tuesday morning

1 hour 10 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, January 02 2024 Jan 2, 2024 January 02, 2024 5:27 AM January 02, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street near Atkinson Street around 2:45 a.m.. 

Officers said the woman died from one or more gunshot wounds. 

Trending News

No further information on what led to the shooting was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days