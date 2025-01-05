One dead after head-on crash in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE — A man was killed and four people were hurt in a head-on crash along Highway 16 between Amite and Franklinton on Saturday.

State Police said 60-year-old Roderick E. Brumfield of Franklinton was driving eastbound on Highway 16 near Dummyline Road. At the same time, a vehicle with four passengers was traveling westbound. Troopers said Brumfield crossed the center and hit the other vehicle head-on.

Brumfield died at the scene. The other driver and four passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. LSP said two children were improperly secured in car seats, one passenger was unrestrained and one juvenile was unrestrained.