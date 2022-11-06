75°
One dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria; State Police investigating
ALEXANDRIA - State Police is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting involving at least one Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy.
Troopers said Sunday afternoon that the shooting happened in Alexandria near Broadway Avenue and 7th Street. One person was reportedly killed, and one deputy sustained minor injuries in the shooting.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
