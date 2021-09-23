One dead, 12 injured in mass shooting at Tennessee grocery store

Photo by WATN-TV

One person is dead and 12 injured after a mass shooting at a Kroger store in a town just outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to WATN-TV, authorities from three different police departments responded to the shooting at the Collierville store at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Dale Lane with the Collierville Police said the shooter is also dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Of the 13 people shot, one person was killed. The other twelve were transported to hospitals.

Authorities are not sure of the shooter's motive or relationship to the store. Collierville High School was briefly put on lockdown after the horrific incident.

Police are investigating the area for further information.