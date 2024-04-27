One critically injured after shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday.

Emergency officials said it happened on the 8700 block of GSRI Avenue at around 5 a.m. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital.

EBRSO acknowledged that there were reports of shots in the area and that the victim left the scene to a hospital.

A suspect and motive have not been named. No other information is available at this time.