84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One critically injured after shooting Saturday morning

5 hours 48 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2024 Apr 27, 2024 April 27, 2024 7:58 AM April 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday.

Emergency officials said it happened on the 8700 block of GSRI Avenue at around 5 a.m. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital.

EBRSO acknowledged that there were reports of shots in the area and that the victim left the scene to a hospital.

A suspect and motive have not been named. No other information is available at this time.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days