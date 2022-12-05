OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume

BATON ROUGE - After the Office of Motor Vehicles reinstated a voicemail system to help staff keep up with high call volumes, the office told WBRZ employees are overwhelmed.

The office is reportedly receiving some 1,400 unique voicemails a day, not including duplicates. Some voicemails are said to be blank, incomplete, or unclear.

In addition to responding to voicemails, staff are still responsible for answering live calls. In November, the OMV told WBRZ there were 50-60 employees that work at the reinstatement center fielding calls, but as of Friday, did not have an answer as to whether there were employees strictly dedicated to responding to voicemails.

Calls are reportedly taking up to a week to return, according to a rough average estimate from the OMV.

The office is encouraging people to check the status of their license online before they call, as some people are said to be calling but have no license issues.

This is a developing story.