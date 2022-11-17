Office of Motor Vehicles rolls out reinstatement voicemail system, will return calls

BATON ROUGE - Every day the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles receives an overwhelming number of phone calls. Some of those callers are trying to get their licenses reinstated and enter into a payment plan after their insurance has lapsed.

Watch live newscasts here

Dozens of people have contacted 2 On Your Side frustrated with the system after being hung up on, unable to get through. Starting Wednesday, the OMV has initiated a new system that allows a caller to leave a voicemail if the queue is full.

"It was frustrating for some people," said Matthew Boudreaux, with the Office of Motor Vehicles.

By leaving a voicemail, the customer no longer has to try to call over and over again.

"The ball's going to be in our court," he said. "We're going to work those calls and get back to them as soon as we can."

Boudreaux says it's important to leave the following information on that voice message so someone can return the call in a timely manner.

First and last name and the spelling, your driver's license number, date of birth, and email address. It's only necessary to leave a phone number if that number is different from the one you're calling from. The system will automatically record what number a person is calling from. Callers only need to leave one voicemail.

The OMV is also hiring, looking for more people to answer calls and return voicemails. There are currently about 70 vacancies and positions start at $12-$15 an hour depending on locations. Once hired, it will take approximately four to six months to completely train the personnel. There are 50-60 employees that work the reinstatement portion of the call center each day.

The OMV reinstatement call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. by calling (225) 925-6146. Reinstatement services are also processed by mail, at some Public Tag Agents and by selecting the "Contact Us" tab at www.expresslane.org. If you fill out the "Contact Us" form, you do not need to leave a voicemail and vice versa.