OLOL patient arrested, accused of attacking hospital staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a patient at Our Lady of the Lake hospital accused of attacking several people in a frenzy at the medical center.

According to police, 33-year-old Dexter Carter was arrested Tuesday after the encounter in the Emergency Medical Behavior wing of OLOL.

Witnesses told police that Carter was walking down the hallway when he pushed another patient to the ground and began attacking her. Hospital workers intervened and were allegedly punched, elbowed and scratched in the face while they pulled him away.

The victim, who was kicked repeatedly in her side, said she had no idea why Carter attacked her.

Three people, including the other patient and medical staff, said they planned to press charges against Carter.

He was arrested and booked on one count of simple battery and two counts of battery of emergency room personnel.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a nurse died from an attack she suffered from a patient at Baton Rouge General's Behavioral Health Unit.