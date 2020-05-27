Latest Weather Blog
OLOL in need of blood donations amid national shortage
BATON ROUGE- As people are ordered to stay at home and away from others to avoid the spread of COVID-19, blood donations have reached a dangerous low. Our Lady of the Lake is asking for donations from all blood types.
Blood centers, desperate for donations, are visited by few as many are afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has led to a blood shortage and many are in need.
"As a result of this crisis, we are seeing our blood supply go down and so, we are in need of blood donations," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a news conference.
OLOL is assuring donors that they have developed a safe way for them to give blood. Social distancing measures will be in place, masks are required, and appointment scheduling is available to limit contact between people, according to a news release.
For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State to distribute free health/safety supplies to every childcare facility in Louisiana
-
Walt Disney World announces plans to begin reopening in July
-
WATCH LIVE: NASA/SPACEX Lanuch
-
Ascension Parish High School Graduation Ceremonies
-
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...