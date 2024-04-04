OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted to kidnap child

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital gave an update on their plans to improve security measures after an investigation found a woman attempted to kidnap a baby that was not hers in February.

Jonathan Brouk, the president of OLOLCH, clarified that at no time did the suspect, 21-year-old Dinesty Selmon, have an access card that allowed her to reach any private medical records or off-limit rooms.

"There was no chance that any child was leaving the care area with this person," Brouk said in a press conference held Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Selmon fraudulently obtained a "Parent/Caregiver" badge when she did not have a child in the hospital. She was seen wearing the badge on the second floor of the hospital, which is restricted to parents and caregivers with children, or guests of those people, undergoing surgery.

Police say Selmon rang the doorbell of the PICU after visiting hours and told the staff she was there to visit, but she was not recognized as one of the patients' parents and was told visiting hours were over. A short time later, she followed behind a parent of a patient before she was escorted out yet again.

On February 22, she once again rang the doorbell and was asked who she was there to visit. She said she was visiting her nephew, but could not provide a room number or name for the patient before she faked a phone call and left the wing.

On February 29, Selmon and her boyfriend went into the room of a nine-month-old patient and told her boyfriend it was her child named "Lenyx Morgan". She also told him that he was the biological child of the boyfriend. The actual biological parents of the child did not know Selmon or her boyfriend.

In the wake of Selmon's alleged attempted kidnapping, Brouk said the hospital is analyzing its security measures and ramping them up where necessary.

The hospital will implement a four-guest policy when a child is admitted into the care area. This list will be checked when a visitor presents their ID and again when they arrive at the specific room itself.

"This was an isolated incident, the first of its kind here at the hospital," Brouk said. "No children were harmed."