90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

OLOL announces community testing sites for week of June 15

2 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 11:00 AM June 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake will continue to offer free testing for COVID-19 throughout the week.

Testing will be provided from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

Monday- Tuesday

McKinley Middle School -1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive  

Wednesday-Friday

Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) - 2101 Lobdell Boulevard 

The mobile testing locations require neither an appointment nor a doctor's order, and they operate on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Click here for more information on OLOL's services. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days