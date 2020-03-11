Ohio: Riot breaks out following university's announcement of temporary closure due to COVID-19

Dayton Ohio police contain riot Photo: Marshall Gorby

DAYTON, OHIO- When the University of Dayton in Ohio announced it's temporary suspension of all classes and on-campus housing due to coronavirus concerns, students responded by rioting.

The announcement was made Tuesday, and within hours, hundreds of students had gathered on a campus street.

UD housing will close at 6 pm March 11. If you are approved for an extended stay or housing over spring break, you are permitted to stay. Students should take any items necessary to continue their education from home as well as other essential items in case time away is extended. — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 10, 2020

Police from multiple departments were summoned, they were seen in riot gear and witnesses say they resorted to shooting pepper balls (pepper balls are chemical pellets that can irritate the nose and eyes, some compare its effect to pepper spray) at students.

We have video of police officers shooting what appears to be non-lethal weapons at students. pic.twitter.com/kgSasTUtC6 — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Dayton Daily News reports that the riot broke up and the students disbanded around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Though some suspect the riot was provoked by the announcement regarding a suspension of on-campus housing for certain students, at this time there is no official word on precisely why the students were rioting and if they had any explicit demands.

