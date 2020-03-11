65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ohio: Riot breaks out following university's announcement of temporary closure due to COVID-19

2 hours 1 minute 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 5:27 AM March 11, 2020 in News
Source: Flyer News
By: WBRZ Staff
Dayton Ohio police contain riot Photo: Marshall Gorby

DAYTON, OHIO-  When the University of Dayton in Ohio announced it's temporary suspension of all classes and on-campus housing due to coronavirus concerns, students responded by rioting.

The announcement was made Tuesday, and within hours, hundreds of students had gathered on a campus street.

Police from multiple departments were summoned, they were seen in riot gear and witnesses say they resorted to shooting pepper balls (pepper balls are chemical pellets that can irritate the nose and eyes, some compare its effect to pepper spray) at students. 

Dayton Daily News reports that the riot broke up and the students disbanded around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Though some suspect the riot was provoked by the announcement regarding a suspension of on-campus housing for certain students, at this time there is no official word on precisely why the students were rioting and if they had any explicit demands.  
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days