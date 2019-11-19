49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials to hear public input on I-10 widening project during Tuesday meeting

1 hour 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 7:27 AM November 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Officials have scheduled a Tuesday Public Hearing in hopes of getting public feedback on the proposed I-10 Widening Project.

The proposed project would add a lane in each direction of I-10, from LA 415 to Essen Lane.

DOTD representatives say the widening project, which is crucial to the capital city's interstate system,  won’t move forward until the community speaks.

Tuesday's public meeting will be held at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend.    

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days