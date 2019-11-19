Officials to hear public input on I-10 widening project during Tuesday meeting

BATON ROUGE – Officials have scheduled a Tuesday Public Hearing in hopes of getting public feedback on the proposed I-10 Widening Project.

The proposed project would add a lane in each direction of I-10, from LA 415 to Essen Lane.

DOTD representatives say the widening project, which is crucial to the capital city's interstate system, won’t move forward until the community speaks.

Tuesday's public meeting will be held at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend.