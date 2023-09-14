83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials searching for escaped Mississippi inmate last seen near Louisiana border

51 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WOODVILLE, Miss. - Deputies are searching for a man who escaped from Mississippi Department of Corrections custody and was last seen near the Louisiana border. 

Christopher Diaz, 32, escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center Wednesday and was still on the run as of Thursday morning. He left without warning and prompted a search by law enforcement, including the Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team. 

His last known location was on Jackson, Louisiana Road, which runs south across the Louisiana border and into West Feliciana Parish.

He is a white man standing at 5'6" with two tattoos under his right eye. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mississippi Department Of Corrections at (662) 745-6611, the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office at (601) 888-3511, the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the nearest law enforcement agency at 911.

