Officials search for arsonist behind overnight fire in College Drive area

1 day 18 hours 40 minutes ago Saturday, June 05 2021 Jun 5, 2021 June 05, 2021 3:07 PM June 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An intentionally set blaze tore through a vacant apartment complex in a residential area off College Drive Friday night.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they rushed to the 2600 block of Balis Drive shortly before 10 p.m. and found several separate fires burning throughout an apartment building.

First responders jumped into action and successfully extinguished several of the small fires before they were able to spread.

Thanks to their quick action, in just under a half-hour, the blaze was under control.

No one was injured during the incident, but the building sustained $50,000 in damages.

Officials are now searching for the arsonist responsible, and they ask that anyone with pertinent information contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

