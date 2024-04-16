84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials say death investigation on Airline Highway resulted from OD, not hit and run

Tuesday, April 16 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials investigated a reported overdose death on Airline Highway Tuesday morning. 

Though the death was originally reported to be a hit-and-run with a pedestrian fatality, officials later confirmed the victim died from an overdose. 

The victim has not been identified, and likely will not be. 

