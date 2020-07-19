79°
Officials responding to fatal shooting near Greenwell Street

3 hours 1 minute 37 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 July 18, 2020 9:48 PM July 18, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Saturday night. 

Around 9:40 p.m. officials responded to  the 5800 block of W. Rio Drive near Greenwell Street. 

When officials arrived on the scene the victim was already deceased. 

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

