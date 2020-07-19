91°
Three teens arrested, 14-year-old dead in shooting where group was playing with gun

2 hours 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 July 19, 2020 10:04 AM July 19, 2020 in Top Story
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old died and three other teenagers were charged with negligent homicide after a shooting Saturday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the group was playing with a gun in a bedroom of a house on Rio Drive when it fired.  The 14-year-old was shot in the head.

The three teenagers facing charges gave conflicting statements about what happened, deputies said.

Names of the teens were not released.

The teenagers charged were 13, 14 and 15.  They were booked into juvenile detention. 

