60°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials responding to fatal crash involving bicyclist at Seigen Lane and Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on Airline Highway and Seigen Lane involving a bicyclist.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities report that the cyclist was dead on the scene.
There are still few details at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
National Guardsman surprises younger brother following Afghanistan deployment
-
Plane tickets from BTR to ATL sold out ahead of SEC Championship
-
Attorney claims teen was on drugs when questioned about deadly bus stop...
-
WATCH: Brazen thieves use pick-up to drag ATM through storefront in Iberville...
-
Saints owner Gayle Benson joins News 2 to talk huge donation for...