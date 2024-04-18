76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials respond to crash on Airline Highway at Coursey Boulevard

1 hour 12 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 8:54 AM April 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and emergency officials responded to a reported car crash on Airline Highway at Coursey. 

Pictures from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash. A van appeared to have run off the road and crashed into an embankment and another car was left in the road. 

Trending News

At least one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not specified. Airline Highway was briefly closed but has since been reopened. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days