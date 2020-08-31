Latest Weather Blog
Officials remove overturned 18-wheeler from I-10 East near Lobdell
WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, a traffic incident on I-10 East just before the Lobdell exit occurred when an 18-wheeler carrying a flammable substance overturned. Authorities began moving the incident around 8:30 a.m., causing lane closures.
As of 9 a.m. only one lane was closed as officials began transporting the overturned truck away from the scene.
The crash occurred sometime before 4 a.m. and officials say the incident is a HAZMAT situation due to the combustible nature of the material the truck was hauling, though the substance is not believed to be leaking.
Louisiana State Police say the incident did not result in any injuries.
Right lane now blocked on I-10 E before LA 415 to clear HAZMAT crash. Traffic passing in left lane at this time.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 31, 2020
I-10 E will close again at 8:30 this morning before LA 415 to clear HAZMAT crash from shoulder.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 31, 2020
HAZMAT CRASH: EB I-10 is closed just before the Lobdell exit due to overturned 18- wheeler.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 31, 2020
