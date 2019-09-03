Officials release new findings in fiery crash that killed TV anchor Nancy Parker

NEW ORLEANS - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report following a fiery plane crash that killed TV anchor Nancy Parker.

On August 16, Parker and pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus were in a two-person 1983 Pistss S-2B aircraft. Parker was filming a documentary featuring Augustus at the time of the crash.

According to the NTBS report after taking off, the plane turned left toward a downwind.

Tower personnel at New Orleans' Lakefront Airport reported that Augustus requested to return to the airport shortly after takeoff. Officials say he didn't specify the reason for wanted to return, but the tower acknowledged his request.

The report says the plane never made it back and evidence showed the plane hit the ground nose-first.

A review of the plane's historical maintenance logs showed no deficiencies.

Parker, a TV legend in New Orleans, anchored the morning news on WVUE, the city’s Fox affiliate. She was a fixture on New Orleans television for more than 20 years.

