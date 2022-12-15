60°
Officials release more info on powerful tornadoes that struck south Louisiana Wednesday

1 hour 51 minutes ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 2:57 PM December 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Tornado damage in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service has classified a pair of dangerous tornadoes that killed a woman and left trails of destruction in parts of southeast Louisiana on Wednesday. 

Experts with NWS New Orleans said the two tornadoes that hit St. Charles Parish and the New Orleans area Wednesday afternoon were each given a preliminary EF2 rating. The National Weather Service characterizes an EF2 as a "strong" tornado with gusts up to 135 miles per hour and capable of causing "considerable damage" to homes.

The tornado in St. Charles left a woman dead and sent several other victims to a hospital. The New Orleans tornado knocked out power for more than 30,000 households across Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes and destroyed several homes. 

Another tornado reported Tuesday night in Caddo Parish left a woman and her 8-year-old son dead. 

