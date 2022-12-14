52°
Louisiana confirms third storm-related death; Gov. says 21 tornadoes in 24 hours

5 hours 46 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, December 14 2022 Dec 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 3:57 PM December 14, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLONA - A woman died and eight others were taken to a hospital after a tornado touched down in St. Charles Parish on Wednesday afternoon, the third storm death reported since a major system began making its way through Louisiana late Tuesday night. 

Officials said the 56-year-old victim was found dead after the tornado destroyed her home in Killona Wednesday. Parish President Matthew Jewell had declared a state of emergency for the parish earlier that same afternoon. 

In a news conference, parish officials said eight others were taken to a hospital with injuries related to the twister.

                         

Two other storm deaths were reported in north Louisiana overnight, with a mother and child being killed after a tornado made its way through Caddo Parish. 

