Officials: Person found dead in bushes off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning.
Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was a "possible traffic fatality."
No further information was available.
This is a developing story.
