Officials: Pandemic EBT cards to arrive via mail in plain white envelopes, do not toss!

BATON ROUGE - As the first round of Louisiana Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards arrive this week, recipients should be on alert for plain white envelopes with an Austin, Texas, return address.

The envelope will include the household’s P-EBT card along with instructions for activating and using the card.

The P-EBT cards work like debit cards and allow program participants to purchase food with their benefits at authorized retail stores.

If parents who successfully applied for P-EBT benefits do not receive their P-EBT card in the mail within one week of the below-estimated delivery dates, they should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 to report their card missing and have a new one mailed to them. Estimated delivery dates are as follows:

-For most who applied before May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved, the card(s) should arrive in the mail the week of June 8.

-Those who applied between May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 13.

-Those who applied between June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 19.

-Those who apply between June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and the new deadline of June 15 at 4:30 p.m. and are approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 26.

