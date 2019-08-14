Officials oppose sheltering unaccompanied migrant children in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Officials in Washington, D.C. say they don't support the federal government's plan to house unaccompanied migrant children there.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Mayor Muriel E. Brown said Tuesday that D.C. won't be complicit in the "inhumane practice of detaining migrant children in warehouses."

Immigration officials say over 69,000 unaccompanied children were apprehended at the southwest border from October through July. Children were also separated from the parents following recent raids in Mississippi.

Federal contractor Dynamic Service Solution has applied to open a temporary shelter for children, ABC News reports. Under the job listing the company is asking for people to work with "unaccompanied alien" children.