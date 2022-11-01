Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.

During negotiations with Bass, he reportedly claimed to have an explosive device and fired a gun into the air, according to Louisiana State Police. He then got out of the car armed with a rifle and wearing a backpack over his chest.

Both Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers shot at Bass when he got out, killing him.

Investigators later found explosive targets inside his backpack.

Officials previously said they've had run-ins with Bass in the past, and he was threatening to damage his property and harm himself before deputies arrived Sunday.

No officers were hurt in the encounter.

A State Police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.