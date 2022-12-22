51°
Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved

2 hours 38 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, December 22 2022 Dec 22, 2022 December 22, 2022 8:00 AM December 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Plank Road where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present. 

The BPD is asking for public help in locating the person or people responsible for the man's death and says the vehicle should have severe damage to its front. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at (225) 775-6000.

