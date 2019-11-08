Officials making changes after new airport terminal creates traffic nightmare

46°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

KENNER - State officials are trying to apply some quick fixes to address traffic problems that have arisen amid the opening of the new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. 

Workers have painted a second turn lane onto Loyola Drive and adjusted traffic signals along the southbound lanes to help manage traffic heading to the airport.

WWL reports five crashes occurred Wednesday, caused by traffic heading to the MSY airport terminal, which just opened this week. 

“We analyzed the projected data but it’s nothing like when something goes live,” said Scott Boyle, assistant district administrator for DOTD. “We feel this is really going to make a big difference.”

