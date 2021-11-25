59°
Officials looking into suspicious loud noise reported in Zachary
Zachary residents were concerned Wednesday night after hearing a consistent loud noise near Lower Zachary Road.
According to the Florida Gas Transmission Company, they are aware of "some sort of release" at their station in that area. The company is sending someone out to check on the issue.
Sources have told WBRZ the release is not harmful.
