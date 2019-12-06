76°
Officials investigating whether deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola was terrorism-related

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related.

According to CNN, the shooter has been killed.

David Morgan, sheriff of Escambia County, said two deputies engaged the shooter, and "It was a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that did negate the threat.”

The two officers were shot during the exchange with the gunman.

Morgan said one deputy was shot in the arm and another in the knee, and both are expected to survive.

This incident occurred only two days after an active-duty U.S. sailor killed two civilians employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard in Hawaii. 

