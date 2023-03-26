77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials investigating house fire off Glen Oaks Drive Sunday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to identify the cause of a blaze that consumed a home off Glen Oaks Drive overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred at a vacant home on Sumrall Drive just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming out from the home's roof. They entered the home to put out the flames, and it was under control before it could spread to neighboring homes.

The house was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze, according to the department.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

