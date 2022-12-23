26°
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Crews arrived to find fire coming up through the roof at the front of the house. The fire was under control less than 30 minutes later, and it was extinguished before it could spread to neighboring houses.
Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is unknown and remains under investigation.
