Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating BR man's drowning at Florida music festival; organizers release statement days later
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - Friends and family members are looking for answers after a man from Baton Rouge died at a popular music festival over the weekend.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WBRZ that investigators were looking into the apparent drowning, which happened sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Those close to the situation identified the victim as Steven Nguyen, 26.
The three-day festival attracts tens of thousands of attendees every year and typically lands several high-profile musical acts. This year's lineup included performers like Earth, Wind & Fire, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty and Excision.
Nguyen's friends and family in Louisiana took to social media in the days following his death, furious that festival organizers and promoter Insomniac Events had not commented on what happened. Those who knew Nguyen said they first heard about it through another attendee and that they still know very little about how he died.
The festival's remaining acts seemingly went on as planned the rest of the weekend.
It's an Aquachobee Beach party all weekend long!??????#OMF23 pic.twitter.com/vuBWXZpvhX— Okeechobee (@okeechobeefest) March 5, 2023
Trending News
On Wednesday, roughly a day after WBRZ reported on the situation, the music festival released a statement for the first time acknowledging that someone died at the event.
The sheriff's office said Tuesday that an autopsy was planned and that an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Those close to Nguyen have set up a GoFundMe page to help support his family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies find gun near high school campus after massive fight
-
Massive, chaotic brawl at Baton Rouge school caught on video
-
Arrests made after massive brawl between students, parents spilled out of school...
-
Video shows Georgia man walking with unidentified person before his disappearance
-
New video shows Georgia man walking through Baton Rouge hours before his...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs