Officials identify man killed in tragic S. Harrells Ferry Road area house fire

17 hours 51 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, February 05 2021 Feb 5, 2021 February 05, 2021 9:22 AM February 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man passed away in a Thursday (Feb. 4) afternoon house fire near S. Harrells Ferry Road. 

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at a home on President Davis Drive.

On Friday, the Coroner's Office identified the deceased person as 60-year-old Charles Vallee.

The coroner says Vallee's death was the result of carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with a residential structure fire. 

At this time, no other details related to the tragic fire have been made available. 

