Officials identify man killed in tragic S. Harrells Ferry Road area house fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man passed away in a Thursday (Feb. 4) afternoon house fire near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at a home on President Davis Drive.

On Friday, the Coroner's Office identified the deceased person as 60-year-old Charles Vallee.

The coroner says Vallee's death was the result of carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with a residential structure fire.

At this time, no other details related to the tragic fire have been made available.