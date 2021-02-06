47°
Officials identify man killed in tragic S. Harrells Ferry Road area house fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man passed away in a Thursday (Feb. 4) afternoon house fire near S. Harrells Ferry Road.
The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at a home on President Davis Drive.
On Friday, the Coroner's Office identified the deceased person as 60-year-old Charles Vallee.
The coroner says Vallee's death was the result of carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with a residential structure fire.
At this time, no other details related to the tragic fire have been made available.
