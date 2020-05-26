Officials identify man killed in early morning crash on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a man was killed in a crash on Hooper Road.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified 30-year-old Leroy Scott as the man who lost his life in the accident.

First responders who were at the scene of the crash say the incident occurred within the 4800 block of Hooper Road, close to Plank Road and Cypress Road, shortly before 6:34 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the vehicle Scott was in crashed into a billboard with such impact that Scott sustained fatal injuries.