Officials: Grieving son discovers his late mother's caregiver stole over $6,000 from her

Linsey Moore

BATON ROUGE - A son who recently lost his mother in death told detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office that his late mother's caregiver had been stealing her checks and forging his mother's signature in attempts to steal the older woman's money.

In an official report, investigators confirmed that the caregiver, 36-year-old Linsey Moore of Denham Springs, stole and fraudulently forged 16 checks totaling $6,271 from the man and his mother.

Detectives say one of the forged checks was clearly a fake as the man's mother died on August 7, 2020, but a check with "her" signature was dated August 12, 2020.

Once authorities caught up with Moore and arrested her, detectives say yet another charge was levied against her from a different person, her landlord.

Officials report that the landlord told detectives he gave Moore his checking account number so she could deposit a check for $985.45 into his account, but the check Moore deposited turned out to be fraudulent.

According to detectives, the $985.45 check appeared to have been issued by a school but upon contacting the school, it was discovered they had issued no such check.

Officials concluded that Moore had forged the check.

Moore was charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of theft, and one count of monetary instrument abuse.

Her bond has been set at $86,000.