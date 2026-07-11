76°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials expect mass vaccination site in BR to administer 7K doses each week; watch live announcement here
BATON ROUGE - State officials unveiled Louisiana's first mass COVID vaccination site in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday.
Governor John Bel Edwards introduced Pennington Biomedical Research Center as the first mass vaccination site during a press conference on its campus at Tuesday afternoon.
Watch the announcement live here
During the news conference, Edwards said the site will be capable of administering 7,000 doses of the vaccine each week. State officials have yet to disclose when the vaccination site will be opened.
During Tuesday's news conference, Governor Edwards is also expected to provide the public with an update on Louisiana's coronavirus response.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU pitchers in the MLB Draft: where will they go?
-
Community holds prayer vigil for family of 7-year-old Paris Williams
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Slaughter Knights
-
Residents in Addis frustrated as trains block neighborhood access for extended periods
-
LSP: Man arrested for negligent homicide after husband, wife killed in Livingston...