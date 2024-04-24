Officials deem early-morning house fire off Antioch Boulevard accidental

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Antioch Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

According to the SGFD, the fire started at the 4800 block of Antioch Boulevard around 3:26 a.m., where the fire was coming from the roof and also engulfing the carports and vehicles inside. The fire was placed under control by 4:37 a.m.

Officials believe the fire was accidental in nature, and there were no injuries to any people in the building.Two dogs did not survive the fire.

Investigators are still determining the primary cause of the fire.