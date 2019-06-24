Officials building new water tower in Zachary to meet rising demand

Photo: City of Zachary Facebook

ZACHARY - A new 500,000-gallon water tower is being built in the city of Zachary.

Officials say the tower is being built near the Zachary Youth Park on Mt. Pleasant Road to meet the demand from the city's growing popualtion. The city already has two towers one on Avenue A and another on Flanacher Road.

"Adding an additional water tower will increase water pressure, which in turn should improve the city's fire rating, said Mayor David Amrhein. "The new tank will cost $1.6 million and is mostly funded by state capital outlay funds. Once completed, the tower will be painted to resemble a baseball. "

Officials didn't say when the project would be completed.