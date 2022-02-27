54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials announce upcoming Lemonade Day Louisiana

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 17 2016 Mar 17, 2016 March 17, 2016 12:20 PM March 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Officials kicked off Lemonade Day Louisiana at an event on Thursday morning hosted by the E.J. Ourso College of Business Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler was joined by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves, Lemonade Day Louisiana Baton Rouge City Champion Chris Ferrari, Lafayette City Champion Richard Zuschlag and many metro youth to announce plans for the upcoming day on Saturday, April 30.

Lemonade Day Louisiana is a free, state wide program dedicated to teaching children how to start, own and operate their own business through running a lemonade stand.

Young entrepreneurs will be given free, detailed support materials to help them establish their stands.

Graves and entrepreneur John Georges founded the day back in 2010 and it has reached more than 75,000 youth.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days