Officials announce upcoming Lemonade Day Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Officials kicked off Lemonade Day Louisiana at an event on Thursday morning hosted by the E.J. Ourso College of Business Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute.



Secretary of State Tom Schedler was joined by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves, Lemonade Day Louisiana Baton Rouge City Champion Chris Ferrari, Lafayette City Champion Richard Zuschlag and many metro youth to announce plans for the upcoming day on Saturday, April 30.



Lemonade Day Louisiana is a free, state wide program dedicated to teaching children how to start, own and operate their own business through running a lemonade stand.



Young entrepreneurs will be given free, detailed support materials to help them establish their stands.



Graves and entrepreneur John Georges founded the day back in 2010 and it has reached more than 75,000 youth.