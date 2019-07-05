Official: Estimated $1M in property destroyed in Sunday fire at auto shop

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a business housing a number of vehicles Sunday destroyed a large amount of property inside.

Saint George firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Tint Pros on Airline Highway across from Parkview Baptist Church around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered dense, black smoke venting from the roof. The building contains multiple businesses, including an automotive repair shop.

#BREAKING: Firefighters are responding to a fire at an auto repair shop on Airline Hwy. near Siegen Lane. It looks to be mostly under control. Several classic cars can be seen in the garage. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/6DwrgKSR12 — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) June 30, 2019

Firefighters declared the fire under control around noon with no injuries. However, officials announced Monday that an estimated $1 million or more in property was lost.

The investigation is ongoing, and fire officials are working with insurance cause and origin engineers and investigators. Foul play is not suspected at this time.