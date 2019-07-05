94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Official: Estimated $1M in property destroyed in Sunday fire at auto shop

4 days 5 hours 9 minutes ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 July 01, 2019 10:12 AM July 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ news

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a business housing a number of vehicles Sunday destroyed a large amount of property inside.

Saint George firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Tint Pros on Airline Highway across from Parkview Baptist Church around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered dense, black smoke venting from the roof. The building contains multiple businesses, including an automotive repair shop.

Firefighters declared the fire under control around noon with no injuries. However, officials announced Monday that an estimated $1 million or more in property was lost.

The investigation is ongoing, and fire officials are working with insurance cause and origin engineers and investigators. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

