OFFICIAL: 2020 becomes most active hurricane season on record

Subtropical Storm Theta has formed over the open waters of the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. This marks a record 29th storm for the 2020 hurricane season.

As of 9pm Monday, Theta was located about 1,000 miles southwest of the Azores producing maximum sustained winds of 50mph. The storm will continue moving east at 15mph and is not a threat to the United States.

Before this season, the infamous 2005 hurricane season was the most active. The 2020 season has also had a record 12 named storms make landfall so far and 6 hurricanes make landfall, tying 1886 and 1985. After Hurricane Zeta, Louisiana became the first state to have 5 named storms make landfall in one season.

