Officers thank waitress for paying their ticket

BATON ROUGE - Three police officers who were gifted a free lunch got to publicly thank the waitress who paid their bill Friday.

Cpls. Brandon Blust, Fredrick Thorton and Dustin Conde reunited with Crystal Gordon on WBRZ News 2 at 4 p.m.

Gordon paid the three Baton Rouge Police officers' lunch bill at Ichiban Thursday. The officers said she told them she felt moved to pay because police officers had been targeted recently while on the job in other states.

The police department posted the receipt from the lunch on their social media, where the story was shared thousands of times.