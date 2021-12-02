Officers nab man accused in home invasion, beating on Southern University campus

Saalik Anthony Condoll

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old Chalmette man has been arrested in connection with an October 31 incident of home invasion and battery that occurred on Southern University's campus, according to the University's Police Department.

Officers say it was about 8:20 p.m. when Saalik Anthony Condoll and several other men allegedly forced their way into an occupied room in Southern University's Grandison Hall.

The Police Department goes on to say Condoll and his accomplices beat the room's two occupants and even knocked one of them unconscious.

Condoll, now in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, has been charged with disturbing the peace/fistic encounter, home invasion, and second-degree battery.